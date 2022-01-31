The Range Shares New Single “Bicameral”
New Single Out Now via Domino
Jan 31, 2022
Photography by Elizabeth Weinberg
The Range (aka James Hinton) has shared an animated video for his new single, “Bicameral.” It is Hinton’s first release of music since his 2016 album Potential and it is out now via Domino. View the Stevie Gee and Essy May-directed video below.
In a press release, Hinton states: “‘Bicameral’ represents the beginning of a move into a more ethereal space in my music. I began working on it while on a retreat in Nicaragua in 2016, and finished it in 2020 in Vermont, and so it uniquely captures a lot of the extreme positive and negative memories over that time. In this song, the original vocal that I sampled—a song called ‘The Road’ by the Eritrean singer Bemnet Tekleyohannes—is ‘When you lighten,’ but I like that the interpretation of ‘When you lied—when you lied to me’ is equally readable as the phrase repeats and changes.”
Read our 2016 Artist Survey on The Range.
