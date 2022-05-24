 The Range Shares New Single “Relegate” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 24th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Range Shares New Single “Relegate”

Mercury Due Out June 10 via Domino

May 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Elizabeth Weinberg
Bookmark and Share


The Range (aka James Hinton) has shared a new single, “Relegate.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Mercury, which will be out on June 10 via Domino. Listen below.

Hinton states regarding the new song in a press release: “It represents the butterflies you feel in a new relationship. The logical part of your brain is toast at that time and I like that this song captures that kind of unthinking swirling moment to me.”

In January, Hinton shared the album track “Bicameral.” In March, when the album was announced, he shared its second single, “Ricercar,” via a video. He later shared the album track “Urethane.”

Read our 2016 Artist Survey on The Range.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent