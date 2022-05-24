News

All





The Range Shares New Single “Relegate” Mercury Due Out June 10 via Domino

Photography by Elizabeth Weinberg



The Range (aka James Hinton) has shared a new single, “Relegate.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Mercury, which will be out on June 10 via Domino. Listen below.

Hinton states regarding the new song in a press release: “It represents the butterflies you feel in a new relationship. The logical part of your brain is toast at that time and I like that this song captures that kind of unthinking swirling moment to me.”

In January, Hinton shared the album track “Bicameral.” In March, when the album was announced, he shared its second single, “Ricercar,” via a video. He later shared the album track “Urethane.”

Read our 2016 Artist Survey on The Range.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.