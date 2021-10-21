News

The Replacements Share New Animated Video for “Johnny’s Gonna Die” Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash Deluxe Edition Out Tomorrow via Rhino





The Replacements have shared a new stop-motion animation video for their 1981 song “Johnny’s Gonna Die.” The 40th anniversary deluxe edition of their album, Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, will be out tomorrow (Oct. 22) via Rhino. Watch the video, animated by Hobby Studio and produced by Lake & Pine, below.

The band’s last album, All Shook Down, came out in 1990 via Sire.

