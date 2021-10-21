 The Replacements Share New Animated Video for “Johnny’s Gonna Die” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 21st, 2021  
Subscribe

The Replacements Share New Animated Video for “Johnny’s Gonna Die”

Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash Deluxe Edition Out Tomorrow via Rhino

Oct 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The Replacements have shared a new stop-motion animation video for their 1981 song “Johnny’s Gonna Die.” The 40th anniversary deluxe edition of their album, Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, will be out tomorrow (Oct. 22) via Rhino. Watch the video, animated by Hobby Studio and produced by Lake & Pine, below.

The band’s last album, All Shook Down, came out in 1990 via Sire.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent