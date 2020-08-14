News

The Rolling Stones Share New “Scarlet” Remix by The War on Drugs From Their Upcoming Goats Head Soup Reissue Due Out September 4 via Interscope/Polydor/UMe





The Rolling Stones have shared a remix by The War on Drugs of their previously unreleased song “Scarlet” from the forthcoming reissue of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup. Last week the Stones released a music video for the track, featuring Normal People’s Paul Mescal.

This is the first new music The War on Drugs have shared—aside from frontman Adam Granduciel’s Instagram livestream where he played new music—since their 2017 album A Deeper Understanding. Check out the remixed track and the original video below. The Goats Head Soup reissue is expected out on September 4 via Interscope/Polydor/UMe.

Granduciel had this to say in a press release: “I just re-imagined the song as if I had Mick, Keith, and Jimmy in the room with me. After messing with my Linn Drum for a bit, the song fell into this double time thing and I just went with it. I called my friend and bandmate, Dave Hartley, to fill out the bass on the new groove. Then I figured if I had Jimmy Page in the room I’d probably ask him to plug into my favorite rack flanger so that’s what I did. My friend Anthony LaMarca added some last minute percussion. I’m so honored to have gotten to work on this especially since ‘Angie’ was probably the first ‘rock’ song that I asked to be played on repeat when I was really young. Hope you enjoy it!”

