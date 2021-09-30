News

The Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song “Troubles A’ Comin” Tattoo You (40th Anniversary) Due Out October 22 via Universal

Photography by Helmut Newton



The Rolling Stones have shared the previously unreleased track “Troubles A’ Comin.” The song is a cover of the 1970 original from R&B quartet The Chi-Lites, and it was recorded by the band in Paris in 1979. It will be featured on the upcoming 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You, due out October 22 via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. Check it out below.

Last year, the band shared a remix by The War on Drugs of their previously unreleased song “Scarlet” for the reissue of their 1973 album Goat’s Head Soup.

Last month, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away at the age of 80.

