 The Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song “Troubles A’ Comin” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 30th, 2021  
Subscribe

The Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song “Troubles A’ Comin”

Tattoo You (40th Anniversary) Due Out October 22 via Universal

Sep 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Helmut Newton
Bookmark and Share


The Rolling Stones have shared the previously unreleased track “Troubles A’ Comin.” The song is a cover of the 1970 original from R&B quartet The Chi-Lites, and it was recorded by the band in Paris in 1979. It will be featured on the upcoming 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You, due out October 22 via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. Check it out below.

Last year, the band shared a remix by The War on Drugs of their previously unreleased song “Scarlet” for the reissue of their 1973 album Goat’s Head Soup.

Last month, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away at the age of 80.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent