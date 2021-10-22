 The Rolling Stones - Stream the New “Tattoo You” Reissue Including the Unreleased “Come to the Ball” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 22nd, 2021  
Subscribe

The Rolling Stones - Stream the New “Tattoo You” Reissue Including the Unreleased “Come to the Ball”

The Reissue Features Nine Previously Unreleased Tracks

Oct 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Today, The Rolling Stones release the new reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The reissue features the original album remastered, as well as nine previously unreleased tracks, one of them being “Come to the Ball,” a song from the Tattoo You sessions. Listen to it below, along with the full reissue.

Last month, the band shared the previously unreleased track “Troubles A’ Comin.” In 2020, their 1973 album Goat’s Head Soup received a reissue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent