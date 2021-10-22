News

The Rolling Stones - Stream the New “Tattoo You” Reissue Including the Unreleased “Come to the Ball” The Reissue Features Nine Previously Unreleased Tracks





Today, The Rolling Stones release the new reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The reissue features the original album remastered, as well as nine previously unreleased tracks, one of them being “Come to the Ball,” a song from the Tattoo You sessions. Listen to it below, along with the full reissue.

Last month, the band shared the previously unreleased track “Troubles A’ Comin.” In 2020, their 1973 album Goat’s Head Soup received a reissue.

