The Roots’ Black Thought Announces New Solo EP
Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel Due Out July 31
Black Thought, the lead singer from the band The Roots, has announced the third EP in his Streams of Thought series. Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel was produced entirely by Sean C (JayZ, Diddy, Pusha T, Joey Badass) and will be out July 31. The 13-track EP will feature Swizz Beats, Portugal The Man, Pusha T, ScHoolboy Q, and The Last Artful, Dodgr. Check out the tracklist and cover art below.
The first single, “Thought Vs Everybody,” is set for release this Friday (July 10). Khari Turner designed the EP’s striking cover art.
Streams of Thought, Vol. 3 Tracklist:
1. I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)
2. State Prisoner
3. Good Morning Ft. Swizz Beats, Pusha T and Killer Mike
4. Magnificent
5. Experience (Interlude)
6. Quiet Trip Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr
7. Nature Of The Beast Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr
8. We Should Be Good Ft. CS Armstrong
9. Steak Um Ft. ScHoolboy Q
10. Thought Vs. Everybody
11. Ghetto Boyz & Girls Ft. CS Armstrong
12. Fuel Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr
13. I’m Not Crazy (Outro)
