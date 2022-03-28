 The Rural Alberta Advantage Announce New EP | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 28th, 2022  
The Rural Alberta Advantage Announce New EP

The Rise EP Due Out This Thursday via Saddle Creek

Mar 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Colin Medley
The Rural Alberta Advantage have announced the release of a new EP, The Rise, which will be out this Thursday (March 31) via Saddle Creek. They have also announced the release of a new single from the EP, “3 Sisters.” View the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, keyboardist Amy Cole elaborates on the band’s upcoming single: “We wanted the song to capture this feeling of speeding down the highway on the way to another show in another place, watching the world go by too fast and being unable or unwilling to slow down and live in the moment.”

The band previously shared the EP tracks “CANDU” and “AB Bride.” Their most recent album, The Wild, came out in 2017 via Paper Bag.

The Rise EP Tracklist:

1. CANDU
2. 3 Sisters
3. Lifetime
4. 10Ft Tall
5. AB Bride
6. Late September Snow

