News

All





The Shins Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “Oh, Inverted World” Due Out June 11 on Sub Pop

Photography by David Ondrik



The Shins have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2001 debut Oh, Inverted World. It will be out on June 11 via Sub Pop. The reissue features mastering by Grammy-winning engineer Bob Ludwig (under the supervision of frontman James Mercer), an inverted color scheme for the cover art, and a booklet filled with vintage photos, handwritten lyrics, liner notes, and more. Twenty fans who buy the vinyl edition will get a “Golden Ticket” version of the album, which means it will include a vintage photo of the band signed by Mercer.

Mercer reflects on the impact of the album in a press release, stating: “This record gave me the life that I never really dreamed I would have. It opened me up to the whole world and gave me validation. It’s also something that stands as a bit of a pinnacle for our band. You release that first record and it’s so well embraced, but you’re always trying to get that magic back, I think. We’ve done well, certainly, but the fervor that happened around Oh, Inverted World we never quite reached again. It’s a special moment when you’re a new band and you’ve got what was apparently kind of a new sound. This record symbolized a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.”

Last year, the band shared two versions of their new song “The Great Divide.” Their most recent studio album, Heartworms, came out in 2017 on Aural Apothecary/Columbia.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.