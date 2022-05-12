News

The Shins Announce Tour for 21st Anniversary of “Oh, Inverted World” Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday

Photography by Marisa Kula



The Shins have announced a tour to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their 2001 debut album Oh, Inverted World. Tickets go on sale next Friday (May 20) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below, along with a promo video for the tour.

Last year, the band released a 20th anniversary reissue of Oh, Inverted World.

The Shins 2022 Tour Dates:

07/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield ^

07/15/22 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery* ^

07/22/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24/22 – Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

07/26/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27/22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01/22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02/22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

08/17/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

08/20/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

08/23/22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

08/29/22 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

08/30/22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

08/31/22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02/22 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

09/03/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

09/04/22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

09/06/22 – Saint Louis, MO – The Factory ^

09/08/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre ^

09/10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^

09/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16/22 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square**

*On Sale Date TBA

^ With special guest Joseph

**Support Act TBA

