The Shins Perform “Caring Is Creepy” on “Jimmy Kimmel”
Oh, Inverted World 20th Anniversary Reissue Out Now via Sub Pop
Last night, The Shins made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed “Caring Is Creepy” from their 2001 album Oh, Inverted World. View below.
Last year, The Shins released a 20th anniversary reissue of Oh, Inverted World. Their most recent studio album, Heartworms, came out in 2017 on Aural Apothecary/Columbia.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- UNKLE Share New Song “The Way Back Home” (News) — UNKLE
- Weezer Cancel Broadway Residency (News) — Weezer
- The Shins Perform “Caring Is Creepy” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — The Shins
- Premiere: PJ Western Shares New Single and Video for “Here I Go” (News) — PJ Western
- Courtney Barnett Announces Compilation, Shares Demo of “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” (News) — Courtney Barnett
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.