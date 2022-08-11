 The Shins Perform “Caring Is Creepy” on “Jimmy Kimmel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 11th, 2022  
The Shins Perform “Caring Is Creepy” on “Jimmy Kimmel”

Oh, Inverted World 20th Anniversary Reissue Out Now via Sub Pop

Aug 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, The Shins made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed “Caring Is Creepy” from their 2001 album Oh, Inverted World. View below.

Last year, The Shins released a 20th anniversary reissue of Oh, Inverted World. Their most recent studio album, Heartworms, came out in 2017 on Aural Apothecary/Columbia.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

