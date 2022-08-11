News

The Shins Perform “Caring Is Creepy” on “Jimmy Kimmel” Oh, Inverted World 20th Anniversary Reissue Out Now via Sub Pop





Last night, The Shins made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed “Caring Is Creepy” from their 2001 album Oh, Inverted World. View below.

Last year, The Shins released a 20th anniversary reissue of Oh, Inverted World. Their most recent studio album, Heartworms, came out in 2017 on Aural Apothecary/Columbia.

