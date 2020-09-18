News

All





The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Double Album and Accompanying Animated Series Cyr Due Out November 27 via Sumerian Records





The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new double album, Cyr. It’s due out November 27 via Sumerian Records. The band have also announced In Ashes, an accompanying five-part sci-fi animated series written by frontman Billy Corgan and featuring music from the album. Check out the trailer below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album features 20 new songs, including two songs the band shared last month: album opener “The Colour of Love” and title track “Cyr” (which was shared via a video). Check out both songs again below.

Corgan produced the album, which was recorded in Chicago. Cyr is the follow-up to Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., which was released in 2018 via Martha’s Music (under exclusive license to Napalm Records). Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 was the band’s first album since Corgan reunited three-fourths of the original lineup, bringing back into the fold guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (bassist D’arcy Wretzsky has not been taking part), as well as longtime guitarist (since 2007) Jeff Schroeder. That’s the same lineup that plays on Cyr.

Corgan had this to say about title track “Cyr” in a previous press release: “‘Cyr’ is dystopic folly, one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith.”

Cyr Tracklist:

01 The Colour of Love

02 Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

03 Cyr

04 Dulcet in E

05 Wrath

06 Ramona

07 Anno Satana

08 Birch Grove

09 Wyttch

10 Starrcraft

11 Purple Blood

12 Save Your Tears

13 Telegenix

14 Black Forest, Black Hills

15 Adrennalynne

16 Haunted

17 The Hidden Sun

18 Schaudenfreud

19 Tyger, Tyger

20 Minerva

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.