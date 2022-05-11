The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Tour
Jane’s Addiction Will Be Supporting Act
May 11, 2022
Photography by Paul Elledge
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a 32-date North American tour. Jane’s Addiction are set to be the supporting act. The tour will begin in October in Dallas, TX and will conclude one month later at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
The Smashing Pumpkins’ most recent album, Cyr, came out in 2020 via Sumerian.
The Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Tour Dates:
10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**
10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**
10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**
** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy
*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers
