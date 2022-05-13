The Smashing Pumpkins Perform “Today” and Get Interviewed on “James Corden”
Tour Tickets On Sale Now
Last night, The Smashing Pumpkins made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they performed their 1993 song “Today.” They were also interviewed by Corden. View the performance and interview below.
Earlier this week, The Smashing Pumpkins announced a 32-date North American tour, with Jane’s Addiction as the supporting act. Tickets are on sale now. View the full list of dates below.
The Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Tour Dates:
10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**
10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**
10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**
** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy
*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Smashing Pumpkins Perform “Today” and Get Interviewed on “James Corden” (News) — The Smashing Pumpkins
- Arcade Fire Perform “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on “Jimmy Fallon” (News) — Arcade Fire
- Tank and the Bangas Share “Communion In My Cup” Video (+Stream the Album and Read Our Interview) (News) — Tank and the Bangas
- Karma Weekender Announces Mouthwatering Line-Up (News) — The Telescopes, DITZ, Midnight Rodeo, Pleasure Island, The Long Blondes, Black Doldrums, Champyun Clouds, Helicon, Spotlight Kid
- The Smile - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — The Smile, Radiohead, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Sons of Kemet
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.