The Smashing Pumpkins Perform “Today” and Get Interviewed on “James Corden”

Last night, The Smashing Pumpkins made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they performed their 1993 song “Today.” They were also interviewed by Corden. View the performance and interview below.

Earlier this week, The Smashing Pumpkins announced a 32-date North American tour, with Jane’s Addiction as the supporting act. Tickets are on sale now. View the full list of dates below.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Tour Dates:

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

