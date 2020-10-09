News

The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Songs “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove” Cyr Due Out November 27 via Sumerian Records; Watch the Third Episode of In Ashes Animated Series





The Smashing Pumpkins are releasing a new double album, Cyr, on November 27 via Sumerian Records. Now they have shared two new songs from it, “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove.” Listen below

The band also previously announced In Ashes, an accompanying five-part sci-fi animated series written by frontman Billy Corgan and featuring music from the album. Previously they shared its first two episodes. The “Anno Satana” music video doubles as episode 3 of In Ashes.

Corgan had this to say about In Ashes in a previous press release: “The original story is something I’ve written and although it’s (mostly) lighthearted, In Ashes does address many things we face each day. That is… if… we live in dystopia, or paradise, or both. The choice, some say, is yours; and could even be a quantum issue.”

Cyr features 20 new songs, including two songs the band shared in August: album opener “The Colour of Love” and title track “Cyr” (which was shared via a video). Then in September they shared two other new songs: “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath.”

Corgan produced the album, which was recorded in Chicago. Cyr is the follow-up to Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., which was released in 2018 via Martha’s Music (under exclusive license to Napalm Records). Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 was the band’s first album since Corgan reunited three-fourths of the original lineup, bringing back into the fold guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (bassist D’arcy Wretzsky has not been taking part), as well as longtime guitarist (since 2007) Jeff Schroeder. That’s the same lineup that plays on Cyr.

