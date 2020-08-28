News

The Smashing Pumpkins Share Two New Songs “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love” They Also Share a Video for “Cyr”





The Smashing Pumpkins have shared two new songs: “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love.” They have also shared a video for “Cyr.” The band have also confirmed that a new album is on the way. The songs have a New Wave vibe and are out now via Sumerian Records. Check them out below.

The Smashing Pumpkins released a new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., in 2018 via Martha’s Music (under exclusive license to Napalm Records). Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 was the band’s first album since Corgan reunited three-fourths of the original lineup, bringing back into the fold guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (bassist D’arcy Wretzsky is not taking part), as well as longtime guitarist (since 2007) Jeff Schroeder. That’s the same lineup that plays on “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love.”

Corgan had this to say about “Cyr” in a press release: “‘Cyr’ is dystopic folly, one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith.”

Linda Strawberry, who directed the “Cyr” video, which was filmed remotely, during lockdown in Chicago and Los Angeles, had this to say: “This is a goth fever dream of pent up emotion—an artistic visual release attempting to create a momentary escape from the emotional black cloud hanging over all of us this year. A dark seduction filmed in quarantine at a social distance.”

