Wednesday, April 20th, 2022  
The Smile Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Single “Free in the Knowledge”

A Light For Attracting Attention Due Out May 13 via XL

Apr 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alex Lake
The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have announced the release of their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which will be out on May 13 via XL. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Free in the Knowledge.” View the Leo Leigh-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A Light For Attracting Attention was produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich. The album also features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Previously released singles from the album are “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.”

A Light For Attracting Attention Tracklist:

1. The Same
2. The Opposite
3. You Will Never Work in Television Again
4. Pana-vision
5. The Smoke
6. Speech Bubbles
7. Thin Thing
8. Open The Floodgates
9. Free In The Knowledge
10. A Hairdryer
11. Waving A White Flag
12. We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
13. Skrting On The Surface

