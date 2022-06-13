News

The Smile Announce First Ever U.S. Tour Dates A Light For Attracting Attention Out Now This Friday via XL





The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have announced their first ever U.S. tour dates as part of their debut North American tour in support of their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention. Tickets will go on sale this Friday. View the full list of dates below.

A Light For Attracting Attention came out in May via XL. It features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The final pre-release single was “Thin Thing,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our review of A Light For Attracting Attention here.

The Smile 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Mon Nov 14 - Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Wed Nov 16 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri Nov 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sun Nov 20 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein

Wed Nov 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri Nov 25 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sat Nov 26 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon Nov 28 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre -

Tue Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Thu Dec 01 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sat Dec 03 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sun Dec 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Tue Dec 06 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu Dec 08 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat Dec 10 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Wed Dec 14 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri Dec 16 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Sun Dec 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Dec 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

