The Smile (Radiohead + Sons of Kemet Members) Share New Single “Pana-vision”
Out Now via XL
Apr 04, 2022
Photography by Alex Lake
The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have shared a new song, “Pana-vision.” Listen below.
In early January, the band shared their debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Later in January, they shared their second single, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list. Their last single, “Skrting on the Surface,” was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
