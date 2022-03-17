 The Smile (Radiohead + Sons of Kemet Members) Share Video for New Song “Skrting on the Surface” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 17th, 2022  
The Smile (Radiohead + Sons of Kemet Members) Share Video for New Song “Skrting on the Surface”

Out Now via XL

Mar 17, 2022 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have shared a new song, “Skrting on the Surface,” via a video for it shot in a mine. Mark Jenkin directed the black & white video, which was shot on 16mm film and filmed at the disused Rosevale Tin Mine in Cornwall UK. The footage was hand developed in water from the mine. Watch the attmospheric video below.

“Skrting on the Surface” is the band’s third single. In early January, the band shared their debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Later in January, they shared their second single, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

