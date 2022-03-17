News

The Smile (Radiohead + Sons of Kemet Members) Share Video for New Song “Skrting on the Surface” Out Now via XL





The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have shared a new song, “Skrting on the Surface,” via a video for it shot in a mine. Mark Jenkin directed the black & white video, which was shot on 16mm film and filmed at the disused Rosevale Tin Mine in Cornwall UK. The footage was hand developed in water from the mine. Watch the attmospheric video below.

“Skrting on the Surface” is the band’s third single. In early January, the band shared their debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Later in January, they shared their second single, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list.

