 The Smile Share New Single “The Smoke” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 27th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Smile Share New Single “The Smoke”

Out Now via XL / Self Help Tapes

Jan 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have shared a new single, “The Smoke.” Its accompanying lyric video was created by BAFTA-winning writer/director Mark Jenkin. Listen below.

Earlier this month, the band shared their debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent