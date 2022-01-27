News

The Smile Share New Single “The Smoke” Out Now via XL / Self Help Tapes





The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have shared a new single, “The Smoke.” Its accompanying lyric video was created by BAFTA-winning writer/director Mark Jenkin. Listen below.

Earlier this month, the band shared their debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

