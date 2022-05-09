News

The Smile Share Stop-Motion Animation Video for New Single “Thin Thing” A Light For Attracting Attention Due Out This Friday via XL

Photography by Alex Lake



The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have shared a stop-motion animation video for their new single “Thin Thing.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which will be out this Friday (May 13) via XL. View the video, directed by Cristóbal León & Joaquín Cociña, below.

In a press release, directors León and Cociña state: “Hearing the song for the first time, we imagined a frenetic fluid that carries machines, pieces of human bodies and carnivorous plants. When presenting the idea to the band, Thom told us about a dream that made him write the song. We believe the video is the conjunction of these two things.”

Previously released singles from the album are “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

