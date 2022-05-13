 The Smile - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 13th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Smile - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It

Out Now via XL

May 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alex Lake
Bookmark and Share


The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have today released their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. Read our rave review of it here and stream it below.

A Light for Attracting Attention features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this week, they shared the song “Thin Thing.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent