The Smile - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Out Now via XL
May 13, 2022
Photography by Alex Lake
The Smile, a new group composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have today released their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. Read our rave review of it here and stream it below.
A Light for Attracting Attention features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this week, they shared the song “Thin Thing.”
