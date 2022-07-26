News

The Soft Pink Truth Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Wanna Know” (feat. Jenn Wasner) Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? Due Out October 21 via Thrill Jockey

Photography by M.C. Schmidt



The Soft Pink Truth (aka Drew Daniel of Matmos) has announced the release of a new album, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?, which will be out on October 21 via Thrill Jockey. Daniel has also shared the album’s lead single, “Wanna Know,” which features Jenn Wasner (of Flock of Dimes and Wye Oak). Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

In a press release, Daniel states: “Years ago, a friend was DJing in a club and a woman came into the DJ booth and asked ‘is it going to get any deeper than this?’ and the phrase became a kind of mantra for us. What did she really want? This album was created as an attempt to imagine possible musical responses to her question.”

Earlier this year, Matmos released the album Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer. Read our 2012 Protest Issue survey with Daniels here.

Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? Tracklist:

1. Deeper

2. La Joie Devant La Mort

3. Wanna Know

4. Trocadero

5. Moodswing

6. Sunwash

7. Joybreath

8. Deeper Than This

9. Toot Sweet

10. Now That It’s All Over

