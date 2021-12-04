 The Soundcarriers Announce First Album in Eight Years, Share New Song “Waves” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, December 4th, 2021  
The Soundcarriers Announce First Album in Eight Years, Share New Song “Waves”

Wilds Due Out January 21, 2022 via Phosphonic Label

Dec 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone
The Soundcarriers have announced the release of their first album in eight years, Wilds. It will be out on January 21, 2022 via the band’s own Phosphonic Label. They have shared the album’s opening track, “Waves.” Listen to the song and view the album’s cover art and tracklist below..

“We’ve always done things our own way and without any outside pressure,” states band member Adam Cann in a press release. “Making music like this keeps things fresh, you always lose something and gain something as you go along but I think of it as just another chapter.”

Band member Paul Isherwood adds: “A lot of the tracks started with a feel or groove. Then building it into a more concise arranged piece. We were conscious that we didn’t want the recording to sound too over-polished so although a lot of the tracks were quite painstaking in how they evolved we wanted the actual recording to be quite raw and not be reliant on cutting things up or overly editing things. We wanted it to sound natural rather than perfect.”

Wilds Tracklist:

1. Waves
2. Traces
3. At the Time
4. All These Things
5. Falling Back
6. Saturate
7. Driver
8. Wilds
9. Happens Too Soon

There are no comments for this entry yet.

