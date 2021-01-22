News

The Staves Share New Song “Devotion” Good Woman Will Be Out Feb. 5 via Nonesuch





British sister trio The Staves have shared a new song titled “Devotion.” The song will be featured on their upcoming album Good Woman, out Feb. 5 via Nonesuch. The trio talk about the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “This song came from a feeling of being totally at the mercy of someone else. Being a passenger and never a driver in any situation. Being blinded by devotion and unable to navigate the way out.” Listen to “Devotion” below, along with two previously released songs from the album, “Trying” and “Good Woman,” the album’s title track.

Coinciding with the album release date, The Staves will be performing a livestream concert at London venue Lafayette. The band states: “Given the current lockdown restrictions, we sadly had to cancel our Christmas show at short notice and reschedule the London shows in Hackney and Clapham to later this year, so we wanted to find a way to play live for everyone. We are beyond thrilled to be performing again and to bring something new to our fans. We can’t wait to perform songs from our new album Good Woman alongside tracks from our previous records, with our amazing band, from one of our favourite venues in London—Lafayette.” Tickets can be purchased here.

Good Woman was produced by John Congleton (Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen). The band adds: “We have been working on this for a long time. When we think about making this album we think about moments and snapshots of all the different contexts we were in as it was made. Living in each other’s pockets and then living with oceans between us. Of voice notes and field recordings and ideas in emails sent across continents. We think of homesickness and family. Of being an outsider. Of endless notebooks and scraps of paper. Of studios in the winter and recordings under the summer sun. Of rainy London days and long American nights with coffees and beers, dogs, and cats. We think of love. Big, big love. Our Mum. Our Dad. Our friends. And of loss. Death and birth. Womanhood, motherhood. Sisterhood. And coming home.”

The Staves’ most recent studio album was The Way is Read, which came out in 2017 on Nonesuch. In 2018, the band covered The Roches’ “Runs in the Family” with Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit in a backstage video.

