The Streets Share New Song “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” (Feat. Tame Impala) None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive Mixtape Due Out July 10 via Island





The Streets (aka British musician Mike Skinner) has shared a new song, “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” that features Tame Impala (aka Australia’s Kevin Parker and band). It’s an unlikely matchup, but just about works. The song is taken from a forthcoming Streets mixtape, None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, which is due out July 10 via Island and also features IDLES, among others. The song comes armed with a music video. Watch it below, followed by the mixtape’s tracklist and cover art.

The Streets made an immediate impact with 2002’s debut album Original Pirate Material and released new albums every two to three years up until 2011. But since then there’s been less activity, although in 2017 we posted the new songs “Burn Bridges” and “Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies” and The Streets released some more songs in 2018. The last Streets album, however, was 2011’s Computers and Blues. A press release does promise that a new Streets album and accompanying film are on the way at some point.

Tame Impala, meanwhile, released a new album, The Slow Rush, in February via Interscope (stream it here).

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive Tracklist:

1. Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better (ft. Tame Impala)

2. None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (ft. IDLES)

3. I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him (ft. Donae’O and Greentea Peng)

4. You Can't Afford Me (ft. Ms Banks)

I Know Something You Did (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

6. Eskimo Ice (ft. Kasien)

7. Phone Is Always In My Hand (ft. Dapz on the Map)

8. The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer (ft. Oscar #Worldpeace)

9. Same Direction (ft. Jimothy Lacoste)

10. Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)

11. Conspiracy Theory Freestyle (ft. Rob Harvey)

12. Take Me As I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)

