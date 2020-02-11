The Strokes Announce New Album, Share New Song “At the Door” and Played at Bernie Sanders Rally
The New Abnormal Due Out April 10 via Cult/RCA; Animated Video Also Shared for “At the Door” and Watch the Full Sanders Concert
Feb 11, 2020
Photography by Jason McDonald
The Strokes have announced a new album, The New Abnormal, and shared its first single, "At the Door," via a video for the track. They announced the album when they performed at a Bernie Sanders get out the vote concert rally in Durham, New Hampshire last night, on the eve of today's New Hampshire primary (you can watch the full video of the rally and performance below). The New Abnormal is due out April 10 via Cult/RCA. Check out the animated "At the Door" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.
The New Abnormal is The Strokes' sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2013's Comedown Machine full-length and 2016's Future Present Past EP. Rick Rubin produced the album, which was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting Bird on Money is the album's cover artwork. Mike Burakoff directed the "At the Door" video.
During the Sanders rally the band performed The New Abnormal tracks "Bad Decisions" and "The Adults Are Talking," as well as debuting the video for "At the Door." They also performed such Strokes classics as "Hard to Explain" and "New York City Cops," among others, and opened their set with a cover of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House."
The Strokes' Julian Casablancas previously had this to say about the Sanders event in a press release announcing the rally: "We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, and trustworthy patriot-and fellow native New Yorker! As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him."
Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver both recently performed at Bernie Sanders rallies in Iowa ahead of the disorganized caucuses there.
The New Abnormal Tracklist:
1. The Adults Are Talking
2. Selfless
3. Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
4. Bad Decisions
5. Eternal Summer
6. At the Door
7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing
8. Not the Same Anymore
9. Ode to the Mets
The Strokes Tour Dates:
February 14-Berlin, DE-Columbiahalle
February 18-Paris, FR-Olympia
February 19-London, UK-The Roundhouse
February 24-Belfast, UK-Waterfront Hall
March 5-Vancouver, BC-Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*
March 9-Seattle, WA-WaMu Theater*
March 14-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum*†
*with Alvvays
† King Princess
