News

All





The Strokes Cancel Brooklyn New Year’s Eve Concert Due to Omicron Performance Was to Feature IDLES and Hinds





The Strokes have canceled their New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was set to feature IDLES and Hinds as supporting acts. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.”

The Strokes’ most recent album, The New Abnormal, came out last year via Cult/RCA. Last month, we interviewed band member Albert Hammond Jr. on a recent episode of our Why Not Both podcast. Check it out here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.