 The Strokes Cancel Brooklyn New Year’s Eve Concert Due to Omicron | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

The Strokes Cancel Brooklyn New Year’s Eve Concert Due to Omicron

Performance Was to Feature IDLES and Hinds

Dec 24, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The Strokes have canceled their New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was set to feature IDLES and Hinds as supporting acts. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.”

The Strokes’ most recent album, The New Abnormal, came out last year via Cult/RCA. Last month, we interviewed band member Albert Hammond Jr. on a recent episode of our Why Not Both podcast. Check it out here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent