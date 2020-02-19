The Strokes Get Cloned in the Retro Video for New Song “Bad Decisions”

News

The Strokes are releasing a new album, The New Abnormal, on April 10 via Cult/RCA. Now they have shared another song from it, "Bad Decisions," via a video for the track that features The Strokes as clones who are being sold in a 1970s style TV commercial. Andrew Donoho directed the retro-looking clip. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Previously The Strokes shared The New Abnormal's first single, "At the Door," via an animated video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). They announced the album when they performed at a Bernie Sanders get out the vote concert rally in Durham, New Hampshire, on the eve of the New Hampshire primary (you can watch the full video of the rally and performance here).

The New Abnormal is The Strokes' sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2013's Comedown Machine full-length and 2016's Future Present Past EP. Rick Rubin produced the album, which was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting Bird on Money is the album's cover artwork.

During the Sanders rally the band performed The New Abnormal tracks "Bad Decisions" and "The Adults Are Talking," as well as debuting the video for "At the Door." They also performed such Strokes classics as "Hard to Explain" and "New York City Cops," among others, and opened their set with a cover of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House."

The Strokes Tour Dates:

February 18-Paris, FR-Olympia

February 19-London, UK-The Roundhouse

February 24-Belfast, UK-Waterfront Hall

March 5-Vancouver, BC-Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

March 9-Seattle, WA-WaMu Theater*

March 14-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum*†



*with Alvvays

† King Princess

