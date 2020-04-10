News

The Strokes – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It The New Abnormal Out Now via Cult/RCA





The Strokes have released a new album, The New Abnormal, today Friday via Cult/RCA. It’s their first new album in seven years and now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Previously The Strokes shared The New Abnormal’s first single, “At the Door,” via an animated video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). They announced the album when they performed at a Bernie Sanders get out the vote concert rally in Durham, New Hampshire, on the eve of the New Hampshire primary (you can watch the full video of the rally and performance here). Then they shared another song from it, “Bad Decisions,” via a video for the track that featured The Strokes as clones who are being sold in a 1970s style TV commercial. Then they shared another song from it, “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus.”

The New Abnormal is The Strokes’ sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2013’s Comedown Machine full-length and 2016’s Future Present Past EP. Rick Rubin produced the album, which was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting Bird on Money is the album’s cover artwork.

During the Sanders rally the band performed The New Abnormal tracks “Bad Decisions” and “The Adults Are Talking,” as well as debuting the video for “At the Door.” They also performed such Strokes classics as “Hard to Explain” and “New York City Cops,” among others, and opened their set with a cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.”

