The Strokes to Play Bernie Sanders Get Out the Vote Concert Rally in New Hampshire Monday, February 10 in Durham, NH





Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders may have lost his bid to get the 2016 Democratic nomination after a hard fought contest with Hillary Clinton, but the progressive Vermont senator still has a very strong following and is doing well in many 2020 election polls. This includes support from several notable musicians. Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver have already signed up to play Sanders rallies in Iowa this week and now you can add to that list The Strokes. The New York band have announced that they will be playing a Sanders get out the vote concert rally in Durham, New Hampshire.

The rally happens on Monday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Whittemore Center Arena, 128 Main St., Durham, NH. This is the night before the February 11 New Hampshire primary. Sanders will also speak at the rally, which is free and open to the public, on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are not required, but RSVP is encouraged. The press release points out that there will be a "VIP section reserved for super volunteers including those who have knocked over 250 doors in New Hampshire."

The Strokes' Julian Casablancas had this to say about the event in the press release: "We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot-and fellow native New Yorker! As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him."

Kii Arens designed the above event poster.

Below are also The Strokes' other tour dates.

The Strokes Tour Dates:

02/10 Durham, NH @ Whittemore Center Arena (Bernie Sanders rally)

03/05 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

03/09 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater*

03/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*†

*with Alvvays

† King Princess

