The Tallest Man on Earth Signs to ANTI-, Shares Cover of Håkan Hellström’s “För sent för Edelweiss”
His First New Music Since 2019
Jul 20, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
The Tallest Man on Earth (aka Swedish musician Kristian Matsson) has announced that he has signed to ANTI-. He has also shared a cover of Håkan Hellström’s 2008 song “För sent för Edelweiss.” Listen below.
In a press release, Matsson states: “‘För sent för Edelweiss’ has been my intro song since 2010. My walk-on music. It’s become this very special song in my life; when I heard that song come on for my first show back since the beginning of the pandemic, when we played Dalhalla in Sweden, I was in tears. That song brings special meaning to me. It will wake up my mind to full focus. Somehow the misery of breakup songs can be uplifting—a way to find connection. I have a lot of sad love songs like that of my own. Why do I feel like this song is a buddy? I don’t know. But it’s always been my favorite Håkan Hellström song.”
Matsson is currently working on a new album. His most recent album, I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream, came out in 2019 via Dead Oceans.
