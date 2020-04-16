News

The Twilight Sad Release First Ever Live Album via Pay-What-You-Want Pricing IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME LIVE Out Now via Bandcamp





Scotland’s The Twilight Sad released a new album, IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME, back in January 2019 via Mogwai’s label, Rock Action. Now they have released their first ever live album, the fittingly titled IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME LIVE. It is available on Bandcamp via pay-what-you-want pricing. You can also stream it below.

The album features 18 tracks from across their career. Starting at 5 p.m. EST tomorrow the band will be live-tweeting along to the album as part of Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Party series.

The band issued this collective statement about the album:

“We have been talking about recording a live album for a long time. We think this is the best we’ve been playing as a live band and wanted to document that. With five albums of

material, we felt now was the time.



“Over the past few months, we were figuring out how to release the album and then COVID-19/lockdown/gig cancellations happened. We quickly decided that we would release the album digitally on a pay-what-you-want basis. The reason behind this is that we know that, financially, it is a worrying time for a lot of people and for ourselve included. We wanted to make sure we could give everyone who likes our band one

of our gigs live in their living room as we can’t be out in the world playing gigs right now. We wanted to make sure that anyone who wants the album can afford it as well.

“Tomorrow night, we were supposed to be playing our second night at the famous Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom. We invite everyone to take part in our Twitter listening party for the live album hosted by Tim Burgess (#timstwitterlisteningparty). Let's pretend we’re all at the gig together. All five of us will be taking part and sharing memories from

past gigs, sharing thoughts on playing live and many other things.



“We hope everyone is doing okay. We hope this helps.



“The title of our last album, IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME, has been living with us for the past three/four years, and right now that sentiment feels stronger than ever. We’ll get through this together.



“Sending our love to you and all the health services around the world.”

Read our interview with The Twilight Sad on IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME.

