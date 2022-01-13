News

The Undercover Dream Lovers Shares New Single “Come a Little Closer” Listen to the Track Below





Back in that tiny pre-pandemic slice of 2020, Matt Koenig’s LA psych pop project The Undercover Dream Lovers shared their debut album, It’s All In Your Head. Last year, they returned with a handful of new singles, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down this year. Today they’re back again with their first release of 2022, “Come a Little Closer.”

True to its name, “Come a Little Closer” is an inviting piece of psych pop, driven by groovy basslines and persistent dance rhythms. Add in the underlying currents of kaleidescopic psychedelia, live-wire energy, and Koenig’s glimmering falsetto and you have a pop delight that could fit in perfectly with Tame Impala’s Currents. By the song’s end, the titular allure proves undeniable.

Koenig says of the song, “‘Come a Little Closer’ expresses the feeling of a magnetic pull between two people. It’s a cosmic like feeling that’s inexplicable but familiar to many. It’s an expression of attraction and desire that can be felt from far away.

While writing the song, I envisioned myself on a stage and used that as inspiration. Imagining what it would feel like to play the song as a live performance, and the tension, anticipation, and connection with a crowd sculpted the feeling of the song. While writing, I only listened to it from start to finish in order to fully capture the feeling of it being live.”

