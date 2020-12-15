News

The Voidz Share New Song “Alien Crime Lord” From “Grand Theft Auto Online” They Will Perform the Song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon This Thursday





The Voidz have just shared “Alien Crime Lord,” a new song that was recently premiered on frontman Julian Casablancas’ new Grand Theft Auto Online radio station K.U.L.T. 99.1FM Vespucci Beach, “Low Power Beach Radio.” This Thursday (Dec. 17), the band is set to perform the song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen below.

The band speaks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “We wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean-Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames.”

Their most recent album, Virtue, was released in 2018 on Cult/RCA. In October, Casablancas launched an interview series with Rolling Stone entitled SOS – Earth is a Mess, where he has interviewed former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, among others.

