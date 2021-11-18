News

All





The War on Drugs Announce Livestream Concert, Play on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with Lucius Livestream Premieres December 9, On Demand from December 10-12

Photography by Bliss Braoudakis



The War on Drugs have announced a livestream concert, Living Proof: The War on Drugs Global Live Event. Filmed at the Ukrainian cultural center in Los Angeles, the concert is set to premiere on December 9 and will be available on demand from December 10-12. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 19). Last night, the band played on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the title track from their newly-released album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and were joined by Lucius. View the performance below

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last month via Atlantic. In addition to the title track, which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, it features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

Earlier this month, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.