 The War on Drugs Announce Livestream Concert, Play on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with Lucius | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 18th, 2021  
Subscribe

The War on Drugs Announce Livestream Concert, Play on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with Lucius

Livestream Premieres December 9, On Demand from December 10-12

Nov 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bliss Braoudakis
Bookmark and Share


The War on Drugs have announced a livestream concert, Living Proof: The War on Drugs Global Live Event. Filmed at the Ukrainian cultural center in Los Angeles, the concert is set to premiere on December 9 and will be available on demand from December 10-12. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 19). Last night, the band played on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the title track from their newly-released album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and were joined by Lucius. View the performance below

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last month via Atlantic. In addition to the title track, which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, it features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

Earlier this month, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent