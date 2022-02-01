News

The War on Drugs Announce New May and June U.S. Tour Dates I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic

The War on Drugs have announced some new U.S. tour dates. They happen this May and June and include shows in New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

The band released their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, last year via Atlantic. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The War on Drugs Tour Dates:

Tue. Feb 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sun. Feb. 6 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Tue. March 29 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

Sat. May 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW *

Mon. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW *

Wed. May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - RESCHEDULED SHOW *

Sat. June 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Sun. June 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

Mon. June 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Wed. June 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater

Thu. June 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

Fri. June 10 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff

Sat. June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

Mon. June 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue. June 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed. June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022

Thu. Jun. 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

Fri. July 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022

Wed. July 6 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022

Fri. July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

* = previously purchased tickets honored by local promoters

