The War on Drugs Announce New May and June U.S. Tour Dates
I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic
Feb 01, 2022
Photography by Shawn Brackbill
The War on Drugs have announced some new U.S. tour dates. They happen this May and June and include shows in New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.
The band released their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, last year via Atlantic. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.
Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The War on Drugs Tour Dates:
Tue. Feb 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sun. Feb. 6 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Tue. March 29 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
Sat. May 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW *
Mon. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW *
Wed. May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - RESCHEDULED SHOW *
Sat. June 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Sun. June 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
Mon. June 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Wed. June 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
Thu. June 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
Fri. June 10 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
Sat. June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
Mon. June 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue. June 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed. June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022
Thu. Jun. 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
Fri. July 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022
Wed. July 6 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022
Fri. July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
* = previously purchased tickets honored by local promoters
