The War on Drugs Announce New Summer and Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
New Shows in Charlottesville, New Orleans, Baltimore, Toronto, Denver, San Diego, Memphis, Orlando, Oklahoma City, and Elsewhere
Feb 22, 2022
Photography by Shawn Brackbill
The War on Drugs have announced some new North American tour dates for this summer and fall. They include new dates in Charlottesville, New Orleans, Baltimore, Toronto, Denver, San Diego, Memphis, Orlando, Oklahoma City, and elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.
The band released their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, last year via Atlantic. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.
Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Pick up our 20th Anniversary Issue to read our interview with The War on Drugs.
The War on Drugs Tour Dates:
Newly Announced Tour Dates:
Complete List of Tour Dates:
Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Sun. Feb. 27 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival 2022
Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Tue. March 29 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
Thu. May 19 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
Sat. May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Mon. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW
Wed. May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - RESCHEDULED SHOW
Thu. May 26 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Sat. May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
Sun. May 29 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
Mon. May 30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Thu. June 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Sat. June 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Sun. June 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
Mon. June 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Wed. June 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
Thu. June 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
Fri. June 10 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
Sat. June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
Mon. June 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue. June 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed. June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022
Wed. June 29 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
Thu. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
Fri. July 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022
Wed. July 6 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022
Fri. July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
Sun. Aug. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
Sat. Sep. 10 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sun. Sep. 11 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
Mon. Sep. 12 - Portland, ME @ State Theater
Mon. Sep. 19 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre
Wed. Sep. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
Sat. Sep. 24 - Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland
Mon. Sep. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
Tue. Sep. 27 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
Thu. Sep. 29 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Fri. Sep. 30 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
Mon. Oct. 3 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Tue. Oct. 4 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Wed. Oct. 5 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater
Tue. Oct. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater
