The War on Drugs Announce New Summer and Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates New Shows in Charlottesville, New Orleans, Baltimore, Toronto, Denver, San Diego, Memphis, Orlando, Oklahoma City, and Elsewhere

The War on Drugs have announced some new North American tour dates for this summer and fall. They include new dates in Charlottesville, New Orleans, Baltimore, Toronto, Denver, San Diego, Memphis, Orlando, Oklahoma City, and elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

The band released their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, last year via Atlantic. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Pick up our 20th Anniversary Issue to read our interview with The War on Drugs.

The War on Drugs Tour Dates:

Newly Announced Tour Dates:

Complete List of Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Sun. Feb. 27 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival 2022

Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Tue. March 29 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

Thu. May 19 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

Sat. May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Mon. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW

Wed. May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - RESCHEDULED SHOW

Thu. May 26 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Sat. May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

Sun. May 29 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

Mon. May 30 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Thu. June 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

Sat. June 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Sun. June 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

Mon. June 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Wed. June 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater

Thu. June 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

Fri. June 10 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff

Sat. June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

Mon. June 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue. June 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed. June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022

Wed. June 29 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

Thu. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

Fri. July 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022

Wed. July 6 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022

Fri. July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

Sun. Aug. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

Sat. Sep. 10 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sun. Sep. 11 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

Mon. Sep. 12 - Portland, ME @ State Theater

Mon. Sep. 19 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

Wed. Sep. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Sat. Sep. 24 - Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

Mon. Sep. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

Tue. Sep. 27 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Thu. Sep. 29 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Fri. Sep. 30 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

Mon. Oct. 3 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Tue. Oct. 4 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Wed. Oct. 5 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater

Tue. Oct. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater

