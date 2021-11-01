News

The War on Drugs Play Three New Songs on “CBS This Morning” I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic





The War on Drugs performed on CBS This Morning over the weekend, where they played three new songs from their newly-released album I Don’t Live Here Anymore: “Occasional Rain,” “Old Skin,” and “Change.” You can watch all of the performances below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last Friday via Atlantic. It features the songs “Living Proof” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) and “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” featuring Lucius (also #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Last week, they shared the studio version of “Change,” which made it to #3 on our most Songs of the Week.

