The War on Drugs Play Three New Songs on “CBS This Morning”
I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic
The War on Drugs performed on CBS This Morning over the weekend, where they played three new songs from their newly-released album I Don’t Live Here Anymore: “Occasional Rain,” “Old Skin,” and “Change.” You can watch all of the performances below.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last Friday via Atlantic. It features the songs “Living Proof” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) and “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” featuring Lucius (also #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Last week, they shared the studio version of “Change,” which made it to #3 on our most Songs of the Week.
