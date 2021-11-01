 The War on Drugs Play Three New Songs on “CBS This Morning” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 1st, 2021  
Subscribe

The War on Drugs Play Three New Songs on “CBS This Morning”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic

Nov 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The War on Drugs performed on CBS This Morning over the weekend, where they played three new songs from their newly-released album I Don’t Live Here Anymore: “Occasional Rain,” “Old Skin,” and “Change.” You can watch all of the performances below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last Friday via Atlantic. It features the songs “Living Proof” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) and “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” featuring Lucius (also #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Last week, they shared the studio version of “Change,” which made it to #3 on our most Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent