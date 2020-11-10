News

The War on Drugs Share Live Cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr” + Announce Podcast LIVE DRUGS Due Out November 20 via Super High Quality Records

Photography by Matthias Hesch



The War on Drugs are releasing a new live album, simply titled LIVE DRUGS, on November 20 via frontman Adam Granduciel’s own Super High Quality Records. Now they have shared its second single, a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr,” a song they have covered before, and announced a new podcast, The Super High Quality Podcast, that covers the making of the album. Check out the “Accidentally Like a Martyr” cover below, followed by a trailer for the podcast.

Guitar tech Dominic East hosts the The Super High Quality Podcast, interviewing the band in the four-part podcast, which debuts on November 23.

In a press release Granduciel describes “Accidentally Like a Martyr” as “so simple and true, you should ever be lucky to write a song that simple.”

Previously The War on Drugs shared LIVE DRUGS’ first single, a live version of “Pain” (a song from their last album, 2017’s A Deeper Understanding). Unlike some live albums that document one single concert, LIVE DRUGS collects performances from many different live shows over the years and came from 40 hard drives filled with live recordings.

“As a band leader, I always want to know where a song can go,” Granduciel said in a previous press release announcing the live album. “Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever…. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

The War on Drugs released A Deeper Understanding back in 2017; read our review of it here. A recent press release said the band are working on a new studio album.

