The War on Drugs Share New Song “Change”
I Don’t Live Here Anymore Due Out This Friday via Atlantic
Oct 26, 2021
Photography by Shawn Brackbill
The War on Drugs are releasing a new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, this Friday via Atlantic. Now they have shared its third single, “Change.” The six-minute song is about how hard it can be to truly change and move forward. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously The War on Drugs shared the album’s first single, album opener “Living Proof,” via a video for it. “Living Proof” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they remotely performed “Living Proof” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Then The War on Drugs shared shared its second single, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which features backing vocals from Lucius and has a big bold 1980s rock sound. It was shared via a music video and was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore is the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding (which won the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album and was our #1 album of 2017), although in 2020 they released a live album, simply titled LIVE DRUGS, via frontman Adam Granduciel’s own Super High Quality Records.
Sessions for the album began in early 2018, when Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca recorded some demos in Upstate New York, including early versions of some of the songs on I Don’t Live Here Anymore. But the album was recorded during more than 12 sessions, in seven studios (including Electric Lady in New York and Los Angeles’ Sound City), and over three years, with co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett helping to guide the ship. “Living Proof” was recorded in May 2019 at Los Angeles’ Electro-Vox studios with the band’s entire lineup—with the aforementioned members joined by keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. A press release says that Granduciel puts War on Drugs records together “like a kind of rock ‘n’ roll jigsaw puzzle.”
Read our review of A Deeper Understanding here.
Read our interview with the band about making A Deeper Understanding.
Read our interview with Adam Granduciel on recording A Deeper Understanding.
The War on Drugs Tour Dates:
Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live - SOLD OUT
Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT
Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - SOLD OUT
Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia - SOLD OUT
Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT
Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT
Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT
Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT
Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange - SOLD OUT
Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
