The War on Drugs Share Video for New Song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (Feat. Lucius) I Don’t Live Here Anymore Due Out October 29 via Atlantic

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



The War on Drugs are releasing a new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, on October 29 via Atlantic. Now they have shared its second single, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which features backing vocals from Lucius and has a big bold 1980s rock sound. It was shared via an Emmett Malloy-directed video that features the band performing the song on a rooftop with the downtown Los Angeles skyline behind them (which is also very 1980s), among other things. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously The War on Drugs shared the album’s first single, album opener “Living Proof,” via a video for it. “Living Proof” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they remotely performed “Living Proof” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding (which won the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album and was our #1 album of 2017), although in 2020 they released a live album, simply titled LIVE DRUGS, via frontman Adam Granduciel’s own Super High Quality Records.

Sessions for the album began in early 2018, when Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca recorded some demos in Upstate New York, including early versions of some of the songs on I Don’t Live Here Anymore. But the album was recorded during more than 12 sessions, in seven studios (including Electric Lady in New York and Los Angeles’ Sound City), and over three years, with co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett helping to guide the ship. “Living Proof” was recorded in May 2019 at Los Angeles’ Electro-Vox studios with the band’s entire lineup—with the aforementioned members joined by keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. A press release says that Granduciel puts War on Drugs records together “like a kind of rock ‘n’ roll jigsaw puzzle.”

Read our review of A Deeper Understanding here.

Read our interview with the band about making A Deeper Understanding.

Read our interview with Adam Granduciel on recording A Deeper Understanding.

The War on Drugs Tour Dates:

Fri. Nov. 12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Wed. Jan. 19 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Thu. Jan. 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Fri. Jan. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sat. Jan. 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Jan. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Thu. Jan. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Fri. Jan. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mon. Jan. 31 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Feb. 1 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb. 2 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue. Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 - St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

