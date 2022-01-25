News

The Weather Station Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Endless Time” How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars Due Out March 4 via Fat Possum

Photography by Brendan Ko



The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Lindeman) has announced the release of a new album, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, which will be out on March 4 via Fat Possum. Lindeman has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “Endless Time.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

In a press release, Lindeman states: “When I wrote Ignorance, it was a time of intense creativity, and I wrote more songs than I ever had in my life. The songs destined to be on the album were clear from the beginning, but as I continued down my writing path, songs kept appearing that had no place on the album I envisioned. Songs that were simple, pure; almost naive. Songs that spoke to many of the same questions and realities as Ignorance, but in a more internal, thoughtful way. So I began to envision How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, a quiet, strange album of ballads. I imagined it not as a followup to Ignorance, but rather as a companion piece; the moon to its sun.”

She adds, regarding the album’s lead single: “In Toronto, I live in a world of overwhelming abundance; fruits and fresh vegetables flown in year round from Chile, California, Malaysia. Standing outside a neighborhood fruit stand one day, I found myself wondering how I would look back on this time from the future; if I would someday remember it as a time of abundance and wealth I did not fully comprehend at the time, and I wondered how it would feel to stand at that threshold of change. I wondered too if we were not already there. The song was written long before the pandemic, but when we recorded it, on March 11, 2020, it began to feel eerily prescient. The day it was recorded truly was the end of an endless time, and as ever, I don’t know how the song knew.”

How Is It That I Should Look Up At The Stars was completed in just three days at Toronto’s Canterbury Music Studios. The album was self-funded and created with Lindeman’s own hand picked band, which consisted of Christine Bougie on guitar and lap steel, Karen Ng on saxophone and clarinet, Ben Whiteley on upright bass, Ryan Driver on piano, flute, and vocals, and Tania Gill on wurlitzer, rhodes, and pianet. It was co-produced by Jean Martin.

Last year, The Weather Station released the album Ignorance. It featured the song “Parking Lot,” which made it to our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars Tracklist:

1. Marsh

2. Endless Time

3. Taught

4. Ignorance

5. To Talk About

6. Stars

7. Song

8. Sway

9. Sleight of Hand

10. Loving You

