News

All





The Weather Station Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Tried to Tell You” Ignorance Due Out February 5, 2021 via Fat Possum

Photography by Jeff Bierk



The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) has announced a new album, Ignorance, and shared a new song from it, “Tried to Tell You,” via a self-directed video for the track. Ignorance is due out February 5, 2021 via Fat Possum, her first for the label. Check out “Tied to Tell You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Ignorance includes “Robber,” a new song The Weather Station shared in October via a self-directed video for it in her directorial debut. “Robber,” an atmospheric horn- and string-backed track, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Ignorance is the follow-up to The Weather Station’s acclaimed self-titled and self-produced fourth album, released in 2017 by Paradise of Bachelors.

In a press release, Linderman says the album was built on rhythm. “I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally,” she says.

Linderman, who plays guitar and piano on the album, was aided in this cause by drummer Kieran Adams (DIANA), bassist Ben Whiteley, percussionist Philippe Melanson (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West (The Ex), flutist Ryan Driver (Eric Chenaux), keyboardist Johnny Spence (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie (Bahamas). Linderman co-produced Ignorance with Marcus Paquin, who also mixed the album.

Linderman says the new single “Tried to Tell You” is about “reaching out to someone; a specific person, or maybe every person, who is tamping down their wildest and most passionate self in service of some self (and world?) destructive order.”

Of the video, she says: “The video portrays a person who is beset by miracles and visions of beauty, which emanate from inside of and all around him, but rather than reacting with awe or joy, he reacts with annoyance, indifference, and mistrust. We are taught not to see the natural world that we still live in, preferring instead to dwell on the artificial, which is so often a poor substitute for the vibrant real. Flowers really do rise up from mud, and many of us are full of treasures and beauty, but we often discount these things or throw them away.”

Read our review of The Weather Station.

Ignorance Tracklist:

1. Robber

2. Atlantic

3. Tried To Tell You

4. Parking Lot

5. Loss

6. Separated

7. Wear

8. Trust

9. Heart

10. Subdivisions

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.