The Weather Station Releases “Ignorance” Deluxe Edition Feat. New Songs “Better Now” and “Look” Ignorance (Deluxe Edition) Out Now Digitally via Fat Possum; Physical Editions Due Out November 19

Photography by Rima Sater



The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) released an acclaimed new album, Ignorance, in February via Fat Possum. Now she has released a deluxe edition of the album that features two new songs, new single “Better Now” and “Look,” along with various live tracks and piano versions. Ignorance (Deluxe Edition) is out now digitally, but will come out physically on November 19 via Fat Possum. “Better Now” has some Kate Bush vibes in some of Linderman’s vocal moments. Listen to it and the entire Deluxe Edition below.

Linderman had this to say about the new single in a press release: “I wrote ‘Better Now’ in Banff, Alberta, in stolen moments as I was teaching songwriting and writing for myself. It’s all just true; the mountains, the piano, the first line, the pain of being hurt and the joy of being alright anyways.”

On the Deluxe Edition as a whole, she said: “Whenever you make anything, you have to leave things out; it’s a critical part of the process, but a painful one nonetheless. I’m glad to have the opportunity to revisit the paths not taken, and allow some of them out after all; quiet versions of songs that were redirected into rhythm, two of the songs we recorded but left off the album, and some live versions of the songs that have come to be since the recording. It has been overwhelming to have this album be so lovingly received, and it is wonderful to have the space to release more of it into the world.”

Ignorance was also recently shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, which annually honors the best album by a Canadian artist.

In February we posted our review of Ignorance and you can read that here.

Ignorance is the follow-up to The Weather Station’s acclaimed self-titled and self-produced fourth album, released in 2017 by Paradise of Bachelors.

In a previous press release, Linderman said the album was built on rhythm. “I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally,” she says.

In his review of Ignorance, our critic Ben Jardine wrpte: “The record explores themes of dark vs. light, of right vs. wrong, of our collective unknown future, of the fragility of our planet’s climate—all bundled into a contemplative collection of 10 songs. The word ‘Ignorance’ in this sense, it should be pointed out, is not to be taken for its negative face value. Instead, Lindeman weaves hope, deep thought, and care into considering our ignorance—not as a detriment, but as an opportunity to improve our future.”

Ignorance includes “Robber,” a new song The Weather Station shared in October via a self-directed video for it in her directorial debut. “Robber,” an atmospheric horn- and string-backed track, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced in November, Linderman shared its second single, “Tried to Tell You,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, “Atlantic,” via a self-directed video for the track (which again made our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared another song from it, “Parking Lot,” via a video for the track. “Parking Lot” also made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed three songs on CBS This Morning. Then The Weather Station did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music.

Linderman, who plays guitar and piano on the album, was aided in this cause by drummer Kieran Adams (DIANA), bassist Ben Whiteley, percussionist Philippe Melanson (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West (The Ex), flutist Ryan Driver (Eric Chenaux), keyboardist Johnny Spence (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie (Bahamas). Linderman co-produced Ignorance with Marcus Paquin, who also mixed the album.

Read our review of The Weather Station.

Ignorance (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Vol. 1

1.Robber

2. Atlantic

3. Tried To Tell You

4. Parking Lot

5. Loss

6. Separated

7. Wear

8. Trust

9. Heart

10. Subdivisions



Vol. 2



1. Robber (Live)

2. Atlantic (Live)

3. Loss (Live)

4. Subdivisions (Piano Version)

5. Better Now

6. Tried To Tell You (Piano Version)

7. Parking Lot (Piano Version)

8. Heart (Piano Version)

9. Look

<a href="https://theweatherstation.bandcamp.com/album/deluxe-edition-of-ignorance">Deluxe Edition of Ignorance by The Weather Station</a>

The Weather Station Tour Dates:

Fri. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Nov. 13 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

Mon. Nov. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The National Music Centre

Tue. Nov. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

Thu. Nov. 18 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Broadway Theatre

Fri. Nov. 19 - Regina, SK @ The Artesian on 13th

Sat. Nov. 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

Fri. Nov. 26 - Montreal QC @ La Sala Rossa

Sat. Nov. 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

Sat. Dec. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Carrboro, NC @ The Arts Center *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle &

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East &

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s &

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN at ACL Live &

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour &

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent &

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios &

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern &

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room ^

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall ^

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club ^

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Madison, WI @ High Noon ^

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Belfast, UK @ Black Box

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Tue. Mar. 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - London, UK @ Scala

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Mon. Mar. 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Bla

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. Jun. 11, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera



* = w/ Sam Amidon

& = w/ Cassandra Jenkins

^ = w/ Helena Deland

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.