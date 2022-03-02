The Weather Station Shares Video for New Single “To Talk About”
How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars Due Out This Friday via Fat Possum
Mar 02, 2022
Photography by Danielle Rubi
The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Lindeman) has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “To Talk About.” It is the latest release from Lindeman’s forthcoming studio album, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, which will be out this Friday via Fat Possum. View the video below.
In a press release, Lindeman states: “I wanted the video to capture the feeling of surrender the song has; a feeling of surrendering to emotion at the expense of everything else, within a world that is not necessarily conducive to that softness. I wanted the video to be overtly emotional and sensual, and so I turned to the stereotypical signifiers of these things; beaches, sunsets, the color red, a sort of operatic performance of emotion. I think the video is an evocation of the feeling of being in love; obsessed with someone or something regardless of your surroundings, where you are, what is happening. Reaching towards softness and touch, even from within aloneness.”
Upon announcement of the upcoming album, Lindeman shared the song “Endless Time,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Lindeman’s previous album, Ignorance, came out last year. It featured the song “Parking Lot,” which made it to our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
