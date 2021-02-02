News

All





The Weather Station Shares Video for New Song “Parking Lot” Ignorance Due Out This Friday via Fat Possum





The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) is releasing a new album, Ignorance, this Friday via Fat Possum. Now she has shared another song from it, “Parking Lot” via a video for the track. Linderman co-directed the video with Adam Crosby and it finds her walking across a barren winter field as she sings the song. Watch it below.

Linderman had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Parking Lot’ is my strange gentle disco song about a humble encounter with a bird and being tired and being in love, and being heartbroken in ways I didn't quite yet understand. I don't fully know how everything connects in this song other than it obviously does. I wanted to make the recording very passionate and beautiful while also being very muscular while also being very gentle, and so I did.”

Ignorance includes “Robber,” a new song The Weather Station shared in October via a self-directed video for it in her directorial debut. “Robber,” an atmospheric horn- and string-backed track, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced in November, Linderman shared its second single, “Tried to Tell You,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, “Atlantic,” via a self-directed video for the track (which again made our Songs of the Week list).

Ignorance is the follow-up to The Weather Station’s acclaimed self-titled and self-produced fourth album, released in 2017 by Paradise of Bachelors.

In a previous press release, Linderman said the album was built on rhythm. “I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally,” she says.

Linderman, who plays guitar and piano on the album, was aided in this cause by drummer Kieran Adams (DIANA), bassist Ben Whiteley, percussionist Philippe Melanson (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West (The Ex), flutist Ryan Driver (Eric Chenaux), keyboardist Johnny Spence (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie (Bahamas). Linderman co-produced Ignorance with Marcus Paquin, who also mixed the album.

Read our review of The Weather Station.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.