The Wimps and Grebes Share Split Single, “Great White Shark / Locust”

Richmond-based indie rock outfit The Wimps have a new split single out today with indie pop multi-instrumentalist, Grebes. Both have been making their way around the Richmond indie circuit for years. Fans last heard from them in 2019, with The Wimps releasing their latest studio album, Plasma, and Grebes sharing House Creature, his full-length solo debut. Today, both outfits paired up with Perpetual Care to share a split flexi-disc single, with The Wimps sharing “Great White Shark” and Grebes debuting “Locust.”

“Great White Shark” is a winding indie rock cut, slowly building into an emotive burst of anxious energy. Meandering guitar lines and twinkling keys give way into insistent blasts of guitar, steadily gaining force as singer Brent McCormick reflects on his mounting anxieties. Meanwhile, the rest of the band offers some advice singing, “Don’t let it kill ya, before it kills ya.” As McCormick explains, “‘Great White Shark’ is an alt-rock pop song for the worrywart. It’s for anyone whose brain has said ‘why enjoy something when you can spend hours analyzing how it’ll go wrong?’”

Meanwhile, the accompanying single from Grebes is a more slight and breezy effort. Chiming guitars and airy vocals keep the track feeling lithe and weightless, while a few hints of pulsing synths give the song’s floating melodies shape and form. While the track’s sound veers on effortless though, the lyrics explore solitude and the difficulties of taking on life’s challenges alone. Check out both singles below. The flexi-disc single is available now via Perpetual Care.

