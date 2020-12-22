News

The Winter Passing Releases Cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" New Ways of Living Is Out Now on Counter Intuitive and Big Scary Monsters





Dublin five-piece The Winter Passing have debuted their cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Drawing from strains of garage, indie, punk, and emo, the band have been making a name for themselves with a vulnerable blend of hard-hitting punk anthems and instantly compelling melodies, playing off of siblings Kim and Rob Flynn’s dovetailing vocal styles. It’s an emotive combination that should prove familiar to fans of Modern Baseball, The Front Bottoms, or The Wonder Years.

The band are fresh off the summer release of their sophomore record, New Ways of Living, following their 2017 Double Exposure EP and their 2015 debut, A Different Space of Mind. Recorded with producer Neil Kennedy, the band says their newest record “... focusses on killer melodies and the Flynn’s poetical outpourings centred around their experiences with loneliness, bullying, self-awareness, and Irish working-class anxieties.”

The band’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” sees the band strip back their approach to the bare essentials- a sparse and meditative piano accompaniment and Kim Flynn’s aching vocal melodies. Swirls of synths and electronics add the slightest bit of wintry atmospherics as the band caps off 2020 on a note of peaceful beauty. Check out the song below and listen to New Ways of Living, out now on Counter Intuitive and Big Scary Monsters.